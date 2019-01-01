Dem Rep. Brown: ‘We’re Not Going to Move’ on Wall Unless It’s Part of Comprehensive Reform

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Right Now,” Representative Anthony Brown (D-MD) said the border wall funding issue should be moved to February, and declared that there will not be movement on a border wall “unless it’s part of a comprehensive immigration reform.”

Brown stated, “[W]hat we’re suggesting is, we have a controversial issue around the president’s border wall, which we reject. Let’s isolate that issue. Let’s move it to February 8, give us some breathing room, so we can open up the rest of government.”

He later added, “Well, we’re not going to move on [a] border wall unless it’s part of a comprehensive immigration reform.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett