Jesse Jackson: Hillary Won by 3 Million Votes and Lost — There’s Something Wrong with That

Tuesday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” civil rights activist Jesse Jackson argued it was not right that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in the 2016 election, but Donald Trump won the presidency because of the Electoral College.

Partial transcript as follows:

HARLOW: You write 2019 must be about the vision of a fully equal society. What is the most important thing you think could happen this year to get towards true equality?

JACKSON: Well, the protected rights of voters. At 19, in 2016, Hillary won by 3 million votes and lost. There’s something wrong with that. In 2018, Mr. Trump lost by 9 million votes and yet he won the Senate. And so equal protection under the law and fairness is critical. Health care, I thought that was the premier contribution President Obama made, for 26 million Americans, was healthcare for the first time and the Trump administration was determined to undermine access to healthcare. There are 4 million fewer people with healthcare. So the right to vote, healthcare, and clean up these jails, those in jail for nonviolent crimes but they’re just there making a jail a hotel. These are basic.