MSNBC’s Tur: All Trump Knows How to Do Is Pick Fights to Stay in the Headlines

Tuesday on MSNBC, host Katy Tur said President Donald Trump only knows how to pick fights to keep himself in the headlines.

Tur said, “Donald Trump supporters are not a monolith. That’s a mistake that everybody makes. No more so than Donald Trump himself who believes his voters need him to fulfill these promises. It’s not a promise if Mexico’s not paying for it. Donald Trump supporters even said to me when I said, what if he can’t build a wall? ‘That’s fine. I just want him to go in there and get things done.’ He’s not getting anything done.”

She continued, “Rush Limbaugh was not at campaign trail talking to people at Donald Trump rallies. His campaign aides should know this as well because a lot of them were there also. Yes, there was the response. ‘Build the wall and Mexico will pay for it. ‘ But a lot of them were there for the show and entertainment value of those rallies, rather than the point by point that Donald Trump was making for his policy. They understood that he was a showman. They didn’t think he was going to go to Washington and continue to be a showman in that vein. They were hoping he would be somebody who would get things done.”

She added, “It seems all he wants to do, all he understands how to do is fight, fight, fight. When there’s no fight, pick a fight. ‘I’m going to do everything I can to keep myself in every single one of the headlines and the only way I know how to do that is by blowing things up over and over again.'”

She concluded, “There were all sorts of folks that put him over the edge. That were not excited or enthusiastic about Donald Trump building the wall and being mean, frankly, and saying absurd things on Twitter and calling people names. They were the ones who thought, ‘Hey, listen, I just want to get something done. I want Washington to work again. I feel like I’ve got to try something completely different.'”

