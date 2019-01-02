ABC’s Hostin: Trump Wall Fight ‘Pure Politics, Hurting Real Americans’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and legal analysts for the network Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump is hurting Americans with the government shutdown over funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Hostin said, “He’s really hurting people, Americans. Two of my best friends, one is a Navy vet. He now is an agent—works for the government—is not getting paid—furloughed—was on vacation with me—voted for Trump. My other friend, former civil rights DOJ attorney, federal worker today, is not getting paid. These are people with families and they did not vote for Trump. Two Americans not getting paid, families, they were not happy on vacation.”

She added, “They were upset, and you know, what is this about the wall? He’s saying it’s going to prevent drugs, it’s going to prevent crime, it’s going to prevent disease. If you speak to economists, if you speak to all the statisticians, that is not true. None of those things bear out. So we’re just talking about pure politics, hurting real Americans.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN