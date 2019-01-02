Dem Rep. Hank Johnson: Trump Is ‘an Anti-Immigrant, Racist Strongman’ Like Hitler

Tuesday at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta, Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) repeatedly compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Johnson said, “Americans elected an authoritarian, an anti-immigrant, racist strongman to the nation’s highest office. Donald Trump and his ‘Make America Great Again’ followers who want to return American back to a time where white men and white privilege were unchallenged, and where minorities and women were in their place. These folks now control the highest office of the land. Donald Trump supporters are older, less educated, less prosperous, and they are dying early. Their life spans are decreasing, and many are dying from alcoholism, drug overdoses, liver disease, or simply a broken heart caused by economic despair.”

He continued, “Much like how Hitler took over the Nazi party, Trump has taken over the Republican party.”

He added, “Hitler was accepting of violence toward the achievement of political objectives. Trump encouraged violence against protesters at his rallies, and his messaging about Charlottesville, that there were bad people on both sides, sent a powerful message of approval to the far right racists in America.”

He concluded, “Americans, particularly black Americans, can’t afford to make that same mistake about the harm that could be done by a man named Hitler or a man named Trump.”

