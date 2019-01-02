Dem Rep. Jeffries Slams Trump Over Wall Funding, Shutdown — ‘The Great Deal Maker Has Failed’

Wednesday during CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) went after President Donald Trump’s deal-making prowess because of his inability to get Mexico to pay for the border security wall that he claimed would pay for it during his presidential campaign.

Jeffries revealed Democrats would be willing to put money towards better fencing and technology at the border, but said House Democrats were not willing to put money towards a “medieval border wall.”

“What we’re unwilling to do is to pay a $5 billion ransom note for a medieval border wall that Trump wants to put forward that he initially said, as you know John, that Mexico would pay for,” Jeffries said. “Mexico has not paid for it. The great deal maker has failed.”

He later added, “[I]t is totally unreasonable for [Trump] to now shut down government, hold the American taxpayer hostage and want to extract through a ransom note billions of dollars in additional funding. We are prepared to provide additional funding, but there is no justification for the amount that is being requested.”

