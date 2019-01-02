Pelosi’s Daughter Praises Mother’s Leadership — ‘She’ll Cut Your Head Off and You Won’t Even Know You’re Bleeding’

Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who is likely to be elected the next Speaker of the House, praised her mother’s experience and leadership.

“She’ll cut your head off, and you won’t even know you’re bleeding. That’s all you need to know about her,” the younger Pelosi told CNN “New Day” host John Berman Wednesday. “No one ever won betting against Nancy Pelosi.”

She added, “You have to give her credit. No matter what you think of her, you have to give her credit because, think about it, think about all those presidents she’s endured, right? The Bush, the Bush, the Clinton. She’s been through it all. So, she’s been around. This is not her first rodeo, as your friend George Bush would say. She knows what she’s doing. And that should let you sleep at night, knowing that somebody in this town knows what she’s doing.”

The documentary filmmaker also commented on the new Democratic majority Congress, saying “it’s going to be a beautiful America.”

Pelosi stated, “We should just take one moment to exhale and say, ‘We should be proud of ourselves because we have a beautiful-looking Congress.'”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent