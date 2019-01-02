Romney: ‘I’ll Be with Republicans’ on the Shutdown

"I'll be with Republicans," Romney says on his position on the government shutdown and funding for a more secure border. pic.twitter.com/PhbunHLHLi

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Senator-Elect Mitt Romney (R-UT) defended his op-ed criticizing President Trump, but said that he will “be with Republicans” on the government shutdown.

Romney said, “Well, with regards to the shutdown, I’ll be with Republicans on that front, which is, I think it’s important for us to secure the border. At the same time, what I did in my op-ed was not just talk about the president and my relationship with him and how we’ll work together, but also, I laid out my perspectives and priorities in a very broad basis, on everything from trade, to China, to our allies around the world, immigration, and so forth.”

