Romney: Trump Is Not Presidential, ‘I’m Going to Wait and See’ 2020 Alternatives  

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” former presidential candidate and Senator-elect Mitt Romney (R-UT) defended his op-ed that was critical of President Donald Trump.

Trump responded by saying he was disappointed Romney was not being a team player.

Romney said, “Well, you know, after he was elected President, it was very much my hope that he would rise to the occasion, rise to the mantle of the office. After all, becoming President of the United States is quite an elevation for anybody. And he has said during the campaign that he could be extraordinary presidential. When I hear that, I think of Washington and Lincoln and Jefferson and Roosevelt and Kennedy and Eisenhower. And I think of those qualities, and I think that while he spoke of that, and while that was my hope, I don’t think he’s followed through on that front the way he’s followed through on some of his other promises.”

The former governor of Massachusetts added, “I haven’t decided who I’m going to endorse in 2020. I’m going to wait and see what the alternatives are.”

