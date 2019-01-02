Warren: It’s ‘Right’ to Get Troops Out of Syria and Afghanistan

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senator and prospective 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) expressed support for removing U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Syria and stated her opposition to President Trump’s foreign policy process.

Warren said, “I think it is right to get our troops out of Syria, and, let me add, I think it’s right to get our troops out of Afghanistan.”

She continued that people who object to those troop withdrawals should “explain what they think winning in those wars look like and where the metrics are.”

Warren further stated that any withdrawals have to be part of a broader strategy in the region that is discussed with America’s allies, and criticized President Trump for conducting foreign policy via Twitter.

