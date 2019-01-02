White House Spox Schlapp: $1.3 Billion Is ‘Obviously Not Going to Be Enough’

On Wednesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp stated that $1.3 billion in border security funding is “obviously not going to be enough.”

Schlapp said, “We know that the vice president, as well as the president, presented an offer to the Democrats. The Democrats said no. Democrats are stuck on the $1.3 billion figure. That’s obviously not going to be enough. In what they’re proposing right now, there is absolutely nothing, there is no funding for the border wall. And we’re talking about really, physical barrier.”

