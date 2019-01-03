Bill Kristol: Trump’s Presser Was a ‘Ludicrous Stunt’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” commentator Bill Kristol called President Donald Trump’s surprise press briefing “a ludicrous stunt.”

Guest host Brianna Keilar said, “To be clear, this is a stunt. This isn’t a briefing. This isn’t a briefing. It was billed as a last-minute briefing. It was not a briefing, right? A briefing is questions. A briefing is more than just a political stunt which is what we just saw.”

Kristol said, “Donald Trump couldn’t stand that Nancy Pelosi was the center of attention today. He can’t stand the fact any other human could get his spotlight, so he had to butt in at 4:30 in the afternoon.”

He continued, “It’s pretty disgraceful, don’t you think? New Speaker of the House, a moving moment on the Hill, new members, and he has to have his ludicrous stunt with some union officials who endorsed him.”

