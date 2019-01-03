Durbin: We Won’t ‘Compromise on the Basics’ Like $1.3 Billion for Border

"We are not going to compromise on the basics," says @SenatorDurbin on the ongoing stalemate over a government shutdown. "The basics are we are offering $1.3 billion for border security, an amount debated back and forth among Democrats and Republicans in a Republican Congress" pic.twitter.com/FePX1PKPaX

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) stated Democrats will not “compromise on the basics.” He added that one of the basics is an offer of $1.3 billion in border security funding.

Durbin said, “[W]e are not going to compromise on the basics. And the basics are, we are offering $1.3 billion for border security, an amount which was debated back and forth among Democrats and Republicans in a Republican Congress and came forward. And what we said to the president, let’s move forward. Let’s open the government. We offered to him yesterday, take eight federal agencies and departments currently closed down and we will accept the Republican-passed appropriation bills, the spending bills the Republicans asked for, to open those agencies, don’t hold them hostage. The president refused.”

