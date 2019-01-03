Lieu: ‘Democrats Will Never Cave to Donald Trump’s Demands in a Government Shutdown’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) declared that “Democrats will never cave to Donald Trump’s demands in a government shutdown.” He also said that while he would be open to a comprehensive plan on immigration, “we cannot talk about wall funding in the context of a government shutdown.”

Lieu said, “Wolf, elections have consequences. Last year, Republicans ran on building the wall. Democrats ran on health care and infrastructure, and Republicans lost the popular vote in the midterms by the largest margin in U.S. history. So, Democrats are not going to cave in on this wall demand. Because the American people do not support the wall. However, Democrats, we will support border security. We can compromise and work on funding border security. I think that’s what we should do.”

He added, “I would be open to a comprehensive package that deals with different elements of immigration. However, we can’t do that in the context of a government shutdown. Democrats will never cave to Donald Trump’s demands in a government shutdown. Because if we do, it’s just going to incentivize him to do this again any time he doesn’t get his way. So, we cannot talk about wall funding in the context of a government shutdown. Once we figure out the government shutdown and fix it, then we can talk about the discussions the president wants. That’s what we need to do.”

