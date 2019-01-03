MSNBC’s Hunt: Pelosi ‘Extraordinarily Powerful,’ She Really Got the Better of Trump

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” host and network political correspondent Kasie Hunt declared that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was “actually extraordinarily powerful.”

Hunt said, “You know, I think that Nancy Pelosi has really proven to be something of an unexpected foil for the president.”

She added, “She, herself, when she talked about this in her interview with Savannah, says that she is not really sure if he knows how to deal with a woman who is actually extraordinarily powerful, and she really got the better of him in the last meeting to your point about not wanting to bring those cameras into the Situation Room. I mean this comment I think would perhaps be playing differently, perhaps worse for the president were it on camera.”

