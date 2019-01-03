Nancy Pelosi Won’t Rule Out Indictment, Impeachment of Trump

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the likely next speaker of the House, sat down for an interview with Savannah Guthrie of NBC News’ “Today.”

Guthrie asked Pelosi if she is willing to rule out impeachment once the new Congress takes over.

“We have to wait and see what happens with the Mueller report. We shouldn’t be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn’t avoid impeachment for a political reason. So we’ll just have to see how it comes,” Pelosi replied.

“Do you believe the special counsel should honor and observe the Department of Justice guidance that states a sitting president cannot be indicted?” Guthrie asked.

“I do not think that that is conclusive,” Pelosi said about the guidance. “No, I do not.”

After some back and forth about whether a sitting president could be indicted, Pelosi stated, “Well, the sitting president when he’s no longer president of the United States.”

She then elaborated, “I think that that is an open discussion. I think that is an open discussion in terms of the law,”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent