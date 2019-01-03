Pelosi on Being ‘Most Powerful Woman in Government’: ‘Breaking a Marble Ceiling in the Capitol’

Thursday, NBC News’ “Today” aired an interview with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the likely next speaker of the House, about becoming the “most powerful woman in government.”

Pelosi acknowledged the hefty responsibility, saying it is “breaking a marble ceiling” in the United States Capitol.

“I think of it is a responsibility. I don’t think of it as an accomplishment. I think of it as a responsibility and how we go forward, and what that means in terms of the lives of America’s working families,” Pelosi told Savannah Guthrie. “This isn’t breaking a glass ceiling – this is breaking a marble ceiling in the Capitol of the United States.”

