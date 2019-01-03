Pelosi: Trump’s Wall Is a ‘Diversion’ Meant to Separate ‘Reality and His Constituents’

Thursday at a news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was “a wall between reality and his constituents.”

She addeda that was because “he does not want them to know what he’s doing to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.”

Pelosi said, “The fact is a wall is an immorality. It’s not who we are as a nation. And this is not a wall between Mexico and the United States that the president is creating here, it’s a wall between reality and his constituents, his supporters. He does not want them to know what he’s doing to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security in his budget proposal. He does not want them to know what he’s doing to clean air and clean water and the rest in his Department of Interior and EPA. He does not want them to know how he is hurting them, so he keeps the subject on the wall. He’s a master of diversion.”

