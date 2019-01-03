Pence: ‘No Wall, No Deal’

During an interview broadcast on Thursday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Vice President Mike Pence declared that “We will have no deal without a wall.”

Pence said, “[T]he president’s made it clear, we’re here to make a deal. But it’s a deal that’s going to result in achieving real gains on border security. And you have no border security without the wall. We will have no deal without a wall.”

He later added, “The president’s made it very clear, no wall, no deal.”

