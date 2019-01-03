RNC Chair on Romney Op-Ed: GOP Needs to ‘Attack the Democrats’ Instead of Each Other

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel reacted Thursday on “Fox & Friends” to Sen-elect Mitt Romney (R-UT)’s op-ed that slammed President Donald Trump, saying Republicans need to “attack the Democrats” instead of each other.

McDaniel, Romney’s niece, said Democrats want in-fighting in the GOP, and urged members of the party to take on the likes of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer rather than each other.

“I think any time Republicans are critical of this president, it becomes a media feeding frenzy. They love the anti-Trump narrative within our own party,” McDaniel cautioned.

She later added, “I’m going to say to anybody in our party our voters want you to support our president. Take your bully pulpit, take your media savvy and your leadership and attack the Democrats because they’re the ones that our party wants to see you take on.”

McDaniel’s remarks echo what she put out on Twitter Wednesday, where she said Romney’s op-ed was “disappointing and unproductive.”

