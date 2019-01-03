Scarborough Suggests Invoking 25th Amendment — Trump ‘Obviously Not Fit to Hold the Office’

During Thursday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Donald Trump’s press conference from the day before, saying if there were more people with character in Trump’s Cabinet, the House of Representatives and Senate, there would be people invoking the 25th Amendment to try to remove Trump from office because of his mental state.

Scarborough argued that if any president had behaved like Trump did, “those questions would have been raised.”

“If we had a Cabinet that was filled with people with more character — so many that had character have been fired. If we had a House and a Senate that took their job seriously, there would be people going up to the White House this morning saying, ‘Mr. President, questions abound whether you were fit for this office. If this continues, we are going to ask your Cabinet to take a vote on whether you were fit for office and invoke the 25th Amendment,’” said Scarborough.

He continued, “This is a man who obviously is not fit to hold the office — and we’ve known that for a very long time. But he keeps giving a preponderance of evidence to those members of the House and the Senate that would carry that vote. He is not fit, he is not acting fit and he is pushing foreign policy initiatives that are actually going to do grave damage to this country, our national security and embolden and strengthen our enemy.”

