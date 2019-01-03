Watch: Pelosi Jokes About Paying $1 for Trump’s Border Wall

Thursday at a press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) joked that she might pay a dollar for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S. Mexico border.

When asked if Democrats would spend “even a dollar” for a wall, Pelosi said, “A dollar? A dollar? Yeah, one dollar.”

The reporter asked, “How high are you willing to go? Are you willing to spend —”

Pelosi interrupted, “No, you said a dollar, you said a dollar. That’s not your question, you said a dollar, I’m answering your question.”

She added, “The fact is, a wall is an immorality.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN