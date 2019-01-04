Cardin: ‘We Will Not Support a Wall’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) declared, “We will not support a wall.”

Cardin said, “We’re prepared to talk with the president as to what we need for border security. We will not support a wall. Because the experts tell us the wall is a waste of money, and it detracts from dollars being available for real border security. So, we need to talk about how we can make our border safer, and yes, Democrats and Republicans can come to an agreement on that. But it’s unclear whether the president’s interested in that, or is just interested in his wall.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett