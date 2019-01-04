NBC’s Hallie Jackson Asks Trump ‘Are You Still Proud of the Shutdown?’

Friday at a White House Rose Garden press conference, NBC’s Hallie Jackson asked President Donald Trump if he was proud of the partial government shutdown.

Jackson asked, “Are you still proud to own this shutdown?”

Trump said, “Well, you know, I appreciate the way you say that, but once — I’m very proud of doing what I’m doing. I don’t call it a shutdown. I call it doing what you have to do for the benefit and for the safety of our country. But when Nancy Pelosi said, ‘You don’t have the votes in Congress,’ I will tell you what I was proud of, I was never more proud of my Republican party and those congressmen and women when they saw that and they got together and they voted 217 to 185 and it wasn’t even close. That was an incredible day.”

He added, “So you can call it whatever you want. You can call it the Schumer or the Pelosi or the Trump shutdown, doesn’t make any difference to me. Just words.”

