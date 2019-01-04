Nicolle Wallace: Trump Administration Is the ‘Media-Run State’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace said conservative talk radio and Fox News was not state-run media but instead the media runs President Donald Trump.

While discussing the shutdown over a border wall, Wallace said, “No deal would hold. At this point, I don’t think the president has the power to strike a deal. If you turn on the television, which drives everything, it’s not state-run media, it’s the media-run state, and he would go back and undercut himself.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN