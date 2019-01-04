Pelosi: Comprehensive Immigration Reform is the Best Way Forward, Wall ‘an Immorality’

During a town hall with MSNBC on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressed support for comprehensive immigration reform that would “secure our borders, legalize the people who are here so that they can participate fully,” and stated that a border wall “is an immorality.”

Pelosi stated that the best approach for the House “is comprehensive immigration reform, where we address the whole package of reforms.”

She later added, “[W]e’ve been through this, secure our borders, legalize the people who are here so that they can participate fully, do so in a way that energizes America, which has always been the case with newcomers coming. And I emphasize that secure our borders. Because that’s a responsibility, to protect and defend our country. The president would not — the inference that you draw from the wall is that’s the only way to do that. That actually is an immorality.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett