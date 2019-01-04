Swalwell Doesn’t Favor Impeachment — ‘Bad for Democracy’

Friday on syndicated radio’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Rep. Eric Swalwell cautioned House Democrats against voting to impeach President Donald Trump, saying he thinks it is “bad for democracy.”

Instead of impeaching without an “airtight case,” Swalwell said his hope is that Trump is voted out at the ballot box.

“Now do you think you’ll be voting in favor of articles of impeachment in the coming Congress, Eric Swalwell?” host Hugh Hewitt asked.

“I hope not,” Swalwell replied. “I really hope not, because I think that’s bad for democracy. I’d rather see Donald Trump impeached at the ballot box by the voters. I don’t want to make him a martyr. And I also just think you know, it, impeachment is almost like going through a bankruptcy. It’s just a very hard thing to come out of. But no one is above the law, and you know, we have to take our job seriously. And if there is evidence, I think we should have an airtight case, seek bipartisan buy-in, and be able to explain to the American people why this, you know, extraordinary measure is necessary.”

