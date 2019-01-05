Blackburn: Without Border Security Every Town Is a Border Town, Every State a Border State

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) criticized House Democrats for their refusals to negotiate with President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans on funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Blackburn noted that the $5 billion requested by Trump was one-tenth of 1 percent of the budget. She also warned that without border security, there are consequences.

“What you’re seeing is that because we have this open border, you have every town a border town, and every state a border state,” she said to host Sean Hannity. “And these gangs and drug traffickers, human traffickers, sex traffickers are coming to a community near you, and they’re all across our country, and people know that, and law enforcement knows that. This is why you have our Border Patrol and law enforcement saying secure that border. We need a wall. We need to have a barrier because that will help keep people from coming in. It will serve as a way to stop the traffickers.”

“And I – when you talk to Angel Moms and individuals that have lost their children or their spouses or loved ones to these illegal aliens, many of them criminal illegal aliens that should have been deported, it is heartbreaking,” Blackburn added. “And Tennesseans want to see the border secured.”

