Joy Reid: Warren’s DNA ‘Not Important,’ She ‘Shouldn’t Have Brought It Up’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid stated that prospective 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) DNA test isn’t important, and Warren never should have brought the subject up.

Reid said, “[T]here is a meme that develops among political journalists, where — with Hillary, it was emails. … With Elizabeth Warren, it’s both the DNA situation, which is, honestly, not an important thing. Let’s just be honest. It’s not important, right? But it’s a thing, right? And now this whole idea of her being likable. She’s very mom-ly. I’m not sure even where that came from.”

Later in the segment, Reid agreed with Washington Post columnist and MSNBC Contributor Jennifer Rubin that Warren shouldn’t answer any more questions about her ancestry and stated that Warren “shouldn’t have brought it up.”

Later in the show, Reid predicted that Warren will have to keep answering questions about the DNA test, “Because, of course, politics is kind of garbage.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett