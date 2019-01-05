Pirro Slams Dem Rep. Tlaib for Running from Press — ‘Did Nancy Rein You in, Rashida?’

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro criticized Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), the freshman congresswoman who said during her remarks at an event the new Democrat-controlled Congress would “go in and impeach the motherfucker,” apparently referring to President Donald Trump.

After laying out Tlaib’s condemnation of Israel, Pirro noted the Michigan Democrat had avoided the media after those, which led Pirro to speculate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) may have reined in Tlaib.

“You call him an m-f-er because you don’t like the way he talks, but you don’t have the guts to follow through on your claim,” Pirro said. “When you are confronted by the press you whimper away and run from the American media. Did Nancy rein you in, Rashida? The president is improving the economy, making us safer and, yes, building a wall, and you want to impeach him.”

