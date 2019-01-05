Schiff: ‘I Presume’ Trump Is ‘Voted Out of Office’

During an interview with the Hill on Friday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that he presumes the Trump presidency ends with Trump “being voted out of office.”

Schiff said, “There are days when I feel I’m on a ship and the rivets are popping off, and we’re taking on water, and I’m despairing about what’s happening to the ship of state. But then I realize we are still afloat, and we will get through this. Now, where it ends, I don’t know. I presume it ends with Donald Trump being voted out of office. But Bob Mueller will have a lot to say about that. We shouldn’t prejudge what he concludes or the evidence that he’s gathered.”

