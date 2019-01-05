Van Hollen: Shutdown ‘Part of a Larger Pattern’ of Trump Putting ‘Whims’ and Politics Ahead of Americans

The President told the country that he would be "proud" to shut down the government. Now he is pointing fingers at everyone but himself. The key to ending the shutdown is in his hands. With his support, the Senate could pass legislation to end this shutdown. — @ChrisVanHollen pic.twitter.com/4L0ahYvhQH

During Friday’s Democratic Weekly Address, Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) stated that the government shutdown is part of a broader pattern of President Trump putting “his personal whims” and politics ahead of the American people and that the president holds the key to reopening the government.

Van Hollen said, “This government shutdown is part of a larger pattern of a president who puts his personal whims and his effort to score political points before the needs of the American people.”

He later added that “the key to ending the shutdown” is in President Trump’s hands.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett