Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Democrats Have Compromised Too Much

Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation” ran a preview of a “60 Minutes” interview airing Sunday night with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

When asked if she was willing to compromise, Ocasio-Cortez said, “Yeah, absolutely, absolutely. It’s just about what we choose to compromise. My personal opinion, and I know that my district, my community feels this way as well, is that we as a party have compromised too much and we’ve lost too much of who we’re supposed to be and who we are.”

When asked if she means the Democratic party, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think so. I think we’ve compromised things we shouldn’t have compromised whether it’s judgeship with Mitch McConnell, whether it’s compromising on climate change, I think there’s some things that we’ve compromised a little bit too much on but am I open to compromise on certain ways to get things done, absolutely.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN