Durbin: Trump Will Face Lawsuits If He Declares National Emergency to Build Border Wall

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) said President Donald Trump will face legal challenges if he declares a national emergency and instructs the military build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Durbin said, “I can just tell you, I don’t know what he is basing this on. He’s faced so many lawsuits when he ignores the laws and ignores tradition and precedent and goes forward without any concern. He will face a challenge, I’m sure, if he oversteps what the law requires when it comes to his responsibilities as commander in chief.”

