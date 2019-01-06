FNC’s Chris Wallace, WH’s Sarah Sanders Battle over Terrorists Crossing Border

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Chris Wallace challenged White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on the Trump administration’s claim that terrorists are crossing the southwestern border of the United States.

Wallace said, “The State Department says, quote, ‘There were no credible evidence of any terrorist coming across the border from Mexico.’”

Sanders said, “We know that roughly nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists come into our country illegally, and we know that our most vulnerable point of entry is southern border.”

Wallace shot back, “I know the statistic, I didn’t know if you were going to use it, but I studied up on this. Do you know what those 4,000 people come where they are captured? Airports.”

Sanders said, “Not always—”

Wallace said, “Airports. The state department says there hasn’t been any terrorists found coming across the southern border from Mexico.”

Sanders said, “It’s by air it’s by land it’s by sea, it’s all of the above but one thing that you’re forgetting is at the most vulnerable point of entry that we have into this country is our southern border. You have to protect it, and the more and more that individuals know that…”

Wallace said, “But they’re not coming across the southern border, Sarah, they’re coming, and they’re being stopped at airports.”

Sanders shot back, “They’re coming a number of ways, they’re certainly, I’m not disagreeing with you that they’re coming through airports. I’m saying that they come by air by land and by sea, and the more and more that our border becomes vulnerable and the less and less that we spend time and money protecting it the more that we’re going to have an influx, not just of terrorists, but of human traffickers and drug inflow and people that are coming here to do American citizens harm.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN