Pelosi: The Impression You Get Is That Trump Would Like to ‘Abolish Congress’

On this week’s broadcast of “CBS Sunday Morning,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said her “impression” was that President Donald Trump would like to “abolish Congress.”

Host Jane Pauley asked, “Are you recalibrating your assessment of how you can work with this president?”

Pelosi responded, “Let me first say that our purpose in the meeting at the White House was to open up government. The impression you get from the president is that he would like not only close government, build a wall, but also abolish Congress, so the only voice that mattered was his own.”

