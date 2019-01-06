Sen. Jones: Not Right to Hold Government Workers ‘Hostage’ Over Border Security

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said he did not believe President Donald Trump should shut down the government over funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jones said, “Well, the problem is that the government is shut down. You know, our state wants the government to open, to be open for business. That’s the most important thing for the people of Alabama right now. We have a lot of government workers in this state. We also have a lot of contractors who depend on that government work.”

“A lot of people want border security for sure, but they also want the government services, and they want the government to operate,” he added. “I do not believe that holding government workers and all those affected by government services hostage is the way to determine how best to secure our borders, which everyone wants.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN