Coons: ‘A Fourth Century Concrete Wall that You Can’t See Through Will Be a Less Effective Border Barrier’

In a Monday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) commented on the partial government shutdown over funding for the border security wall.

Coons admitted to supporting better border security, but questioned the effectiveness of a “fourth century concrete wall” over a steel-slat fence at the barrier.

“[T]hat is a minor but important difference in technology. A fourth century concrete wall that you can’t see through will be a less effective border barrier,” Coons stated.

“I am someone who’s willing to see more border fencing as long as we choose a technology that DHS says is going to be effective,” he added. “And I do think his moving towards steel slats rather than concrete wall if it holds is important.”

