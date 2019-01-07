Sen. Angus King: Trump Is What the Framers ‘Were Afraid Of’

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) on Monday’s “New Day” voiced his concern with President Donald Trump’s threat to declare a national emergency to direct funding to build the border wall.

According to King, Trump’s threat is a “dangerous” one and is what the framers “were afraid of.”

“I don’t think it’s an idle threat. I think it’s a dangerous threat,” King argued. “If you go back to 1787, the Federalist Papers, the Constitution, this is what [the framers] were afraid of.”

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked, “What were the framers afraid of that we’re seeing right now?”

“A monarchical president,” King replied.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent