Whoopi to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Stop ‘Pooping’ on Democrats, ‘Sit Still’ Learn the Job

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg addressed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) criticism of her fellow Democrats.

Meghan McCain said, “In 2016 we learned that the establishment of the Republican party is insignificant. Voters voted for who they wanted. What we’re going to find out going into 2020 is if the establishment really has any pull within their party like they did with Hillary or if the vain of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Socialist Democrat, in that vain is going to end up being the nominee.”

Goldberg interjected, “Nominee for what?”

McCain answered, “For 2020, to be the nominee for president.”

Goldberg continued, “Listen, let me just say this about Ocasio-Cortez. She just got in on Thursday. She was sworn in, and she’s very opinionated which we like. We like opinionated women. But it is very, very difficult when people make accusations where you say, you know, the Democrats have done nothing, the establishment of the Democrats have done nothing. And I just want to throw this out to you; John Lewis wasn’t sitting still, Dianne Feinstein, wasn’t sitting still.”

She continued, “There are a whole bunch of people in the Democratic Party who have been busting their asses to make sure that women get what they need, people get what they need, children get what they need. So you just got in there, and I know you got lots of good ideas, but I would encourage you to sit still for a minute and learn the job. You know, and just— you know—because there are people in that party who have been working their tails off for this country, and they know a lot. And you could learn some stuff from them. And I just feel like, you know, you don’t have to be born into it. You don’t have to know it when you step out, but before you start pooping on people and what they’ve done, you got to do something too.”

Joy Behar said, “She hasn’t done that.”

Abby Huntsman said, “That’s well said. That’s really well said.”

Sunny Hostin added, “And there’s room for new energy.”

Goldberg concluded, “There’s absolutely room, but you can’t poop on what was when you’re coming in on the shoulders of quite a few giants.”

