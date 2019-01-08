Fmr DHS Secretary Johnson: ‘Doubtful’ Trump Can Declare National Emergency on Border

On Tuesday’s “CNN Right Now,” former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson stated that he doubts President Trump has the authority to declare a national emergency on the border and that “this may be an effort to jam a square peg in a round hole.”

Johnson said he is “doubtful” that the president has the authority to declare a national emergency on the border.

He continued, “I believe that, to the extent anything has been cited, it is Department of Defense authorities to engage in emergency construction during wartime or in the declaration of a national emergency. But that authority is typically used for overseas construction of Department of Defense military facilities. And so, I’m concerned that this may be an effort to jam a square peg in a round hole.”

