Kamala Harris: ‘Fantastic’ Ocasio-Cortez Socialist Ideology Is ‘Challenging the Status Quo’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said it is “fantastic” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is “challenging the status quo,” with policy proposals reflecting the “ideology of the socialist left.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MCCAIN: I wanted to ask you. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the new darling of the party. She officially has more Twitter followers than Nancy Pelosi. She was on “60 Minutes” this weekend proudly calling herself a radical. And she’s promoting policies like saying that every single carbon emission in the country, every car should be eliminated within the next eleven years. Everything from a 70 to 80 percent tax rate. Do you agree that she could possibly and this ideology of the socialist left could splinter your party?

HARRIS: No. You know, I think she’s challenging the status quo. I think that’s fantastic. I think that. You know, I used to teach, before, especially before, the last few years. And the thing I always loved about teaching was when you teach, it requires you to defend the premise. And it requires you to re-examine the premise. And question, is it still relevant? Does it have impact? Does it have meaning? And I think that she is introducing bold ideas that should be discussed. And I think it’s good for the party. I frankly think it’s good for the country. Let’s look at the bold ideas. And I’m eager that we have those discussions. And when we are able to defend the status quo, then do it. If there’s not merit, let’s explore new ideas.