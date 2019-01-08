Kamala Harris: Trump Is Spreading ‘Propaganda’ to Get ‘Vanity Project’ Wall

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump of spreading “propaganda” to get the funding to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Partial transcript as follows:

BEHAR: We’re now in day 18 of Trump’s shutdown. Let’s call it what it is. It’s his shutdown.

HARRIS: Yeah.

BEHAR: He’s going to give a speech tonight. There will be a lot of lies in the speech. We know that. They need, in my opinion, to chyron the truth. What if he is effective? What if he convinces people of these lies? What will the Democrats do?

HARRIS: Well we have to keep speaking truth. There’s no question. Whenever faced with a lie, we have to speak truth. Again, that’s part of my book. And it’s going to be about the media. I mean, I think that there’s no question that the American public is increasingly starting to understand that they do need to question the veracity of the administration’s statements.

BEHAR: Yep. In real time.

HARRIS: But—but for good reason. But for good reason. We’re two years into an administration that has proven itself and there’s plenty of empirical evidence that—that there are statements that are being made that are simply just not the truth. And are frankly—and are frankly often, especially leading up to the midterm, pardon this term, propaganda.

BEHAR: Right.

HARRIS: And we have to call it what it is. And again, the American public deserves better. We have enough problems. One doesn’t need to create a problem. One does not need to create a problem. This issue is about a vanity project for this president. And it is a problem of his own making. And listen, when I travel this country, folks have plenty enough problems that they need their president to focus on instead of a wall that, by the way, because I was a prosecutor for many years, including the attorney general of California—I specialized in transnational criminal organizations. That wall ain’t gonna stop them.