VIDEO: Man Spent Three Hours Licking California Home’s Doorbell

Authorities are on the lookout for a man allegedly caught on camera Saturday licking a California home’s doorbell for three hours.

The homeowners, who were out of town when the incident first occurred, discovered the alleged door-licker when checking their home security camera’s footage, KABC reported.

The video footage also reportedly caught the suspect moving an extension cord and relieving himself in the front yard.

Their children were asleep inside the home at the time but did not wake up to the movement outside the home.

“I thought, boy there’s a lot of traffic. I go, 5:00 in the morning? My son doesn’t get home till 6:00 a.m. well then who the heck is that?” homeowner Sylvia Dungan told KION.

The Dungans eventually notified police, who investigated the footage and identified the suspect as 33-year-old Roberto Daniel Arroyo.

Authorities say Arroyo is still at large and he could be charged two misdemeanor counts of petty theft and prowling once apprehended.

As for the homeowners, they wiped down the doorbell as soon as they returned home.