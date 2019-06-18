Watch – Angel Dad: How Many Need to Die Before AOC Stops Concentration Camp Rhetoric?

Steve Ronneback, whose son was murdered by an illegal immigrant, called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for their failure to cooperate with House Republicans to secure the U.S. border. Standing alongside Mary Ann Mendoza, a mother who also lost her son to an illegal immigrant, and House Republicans, Ronneback urged Pelosi to address the crisis on the Southern border during a press conference on Capitol Hill Tuesday.