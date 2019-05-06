Watch: Family Units Used as Diversion on Border

Footage from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows four individuals using family units as a diversion to cross the border. The individuals were later apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

The video was originally tweeted out by the White House’s official Twitter account with the message: “From the border: @CBP footage shows four subjects running across the border while family units surrendering a short distance away create a diversion for law enforcement personnel. This is a national emergency.”

