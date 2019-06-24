Watch – Kellyanne Conway: Trump ‘Doesn’t Want War’ with Iran, But Won’t Allow ‘Nuclear Blackmail’

“[President Trump] won’t allow them to engage in nuclear blackmail, disrupt global oil markets, and continue to terrorize their own people,” said Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday during a short Q&A at the White House.
“[President Trump] won’t allow them to engage in nuclear blackmail, disrupt global oil markets, and continue to terrorize their own people,” said Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday during a short Q&A at the White House.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.