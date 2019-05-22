Watch: Pro-Choice Activists Swarm Pro-Life Student: ‘Go the F*ck Home!’

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Activists surrounded and screamed at pro-life student Boris Kizenko during a pro-abortion #StoptheBans protest Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

“People threatened me here, people pushed me. I was hit over the side of my head… I think that just shows that there’s a double standard between the left and the right.” Kizenko, a student at Holmdel High School in New Jersey and executive director of High Schoolers for Freedom told Breitbart News’ cameras before being cut off by insults and screams.

Planned Parenthood, NARAL, the Women’s March, and other leftwing groups were protesting across the country at some 400 demonstrations, holding what they call a “day of action for abortion rights.