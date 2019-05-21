Watch: Pro-Choice Activists to ‘Pro-Life Barbie’: ‘F*ck You and the Rest of You Ignorant B*tches’

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Pro-choice activists screamed vulgarities at a pro-life demonstrator at the #StoptheBans protest Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

“Alright, pro-life Barbie, walk the fuck away!” one of two pro-choice activists told Alison Howard Centofante, director of strategic communications at Live Action, a pro-life organization. In the video captured by Breitbart News, the two women can be seen repeatedly berating Centofante, shouting “Fuck you!…. Fuck you and the rest of you ignorant bitches!”

Planned Parenthood, NARAL, the Women’s March, and other leftwing groups are protesting across the country at some 400 demonstrations this week, holding what they call a “day of action for abortion rights.

Watch the entire live stream below: