Watch – Rep. Perry’s Fiery Tiananmen Speech: ‘Apologists for Communism… Work Right Within the Halls’ of Congress

On Tuesday, the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests, the Congressional-Executive Commission on China and the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission held a joint hearing on Capitol Hill. During the hearing, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) applauded President Donald Trump for addressing the “existential threat, clear and present danger that is China.”

“The apologists for communism and totalitarianism work right within the halls of this government today,” the congressman explained, warning: “We must recognize where we are. For every action that China takes in Tibet, there should be an action from the United States… in Taiwan, in Hong Kong…”

“When they dump their products on the United States, when they steal our property, when they threatened their neighbors, when they send their Chinese students here to spy on us and collect on us — there must be an action from the United States. More of an action than a resolution.”

“China has been in a trade war, an economic war, a culture war, an information war for decades with the United States. And it’s long time overdue that the citizens of the United States wake up to this fact. We must decide at some point, whether we’re happier with ‘Made in China’ all throughout our homes and all throughout our stores — if it’s worth keeping that or losing the sovereignty of our nation over time to the communist party of China.”